Virginia Episcopal School gets green light to execute master plan

Virginia Episcopal School will see some new additions in the coming years.

Lynchburg City Council has approved a permit for the school to make some improvements.

Among those new items will be dorms, classroom spaces and lighting for their athletic fields.

For athletic field lightning, the school seeks to comply with International Dark-Sky Association requirements.

Those requirements would mean there would be zero light trespassing to non-V.E.S. properties.

"So, it really takes away all that glare and only lights up the athletic field. So we're really excited about that and look forward to seeing that put into place," said Tom Martin, Lynchburg city planner.

The permit is part of a 15-year master plan for the school.

