Virginia GOP leaders want Governor to back up claims of credible threats

Virginia House and Senate Republican leaders have written a letter to Governor Ralph Northam, requesting a briefing for General Assembly leaders. They are hoping he will provide information about "credible threats" he cited Wednesday to justify his declaration of a state of emergency regarding Monday's Lobby Day gun rights rally in Richmond.

They asked Governor Northam to brief the leadership of both parties in the General Assembly on the threats as quickly as possible.

Click here to read the letter.

"We, as members of the General Assembly, have received none of the information you have referenced to justify these restrictions. As such, we request that your office conduct a secure briefing on the threats identified by the Virginia Fusion Center and the Unified Command for the leadership of the General Assembly at the earliest possible time," they wrote.

"We understand the need for operational security and to protect intelligence sources and methods. As such, we would suggest this briefing be conducted in a secure location of your choosing, with only the leadership of the respective majority and minority caucuses of the General Assembly — the Speaker of the House, Majority and Minority Leaders of the House and Senate, and the Chairs of the Democratic and Republican House and Senate Caucuses. No legislative staff would be included in this briefing...

"Considering the abridgment of the constitutional rights of Virginians your declaration has imposed, and because we have serious concerns about whether a governor has the authority to enact such restrictions, we believe it is imperative that leaders of the General Assembly – representing both majority and minority caucuses – are appropriately briefed as to the nature of these threats."

The letter is signed by House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), Senate Republican Leader Thomas K. Norment (R-James City County), House Republican Caucus Chair Kathy Byron (R-Bedford) and Senate Republican Caucus Chair Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover).

