Virginia Hispanic Foundation to offer free Spanish lessons virtually

Parents, here's another free opportunity to keep your kiddos busy and learning while at home.

The Virginia Hispanic Foundation and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are offering free Spanish lessons virtually. Every Wednesday night, they'll host a Zoom webinar.

Educational Programs Director Lisa Zajur said they plan to go over basic vocabulary and incorporate an activity to use the vocabulary. That would include, for example, learning the body parts, colors and directions and then playing Simon Says in Spanish.

"So preschoolers through elementary, middle school, even high school just could have some fun with it,' Zajur said. "The point being you're learning but you're thinking, you're moving and having a good time with your journey learning Spanish, as a family."

They'll do this every Wednesday night over Zoom until the stay at home order is lifted.

Zajur said to join, interested participants need to log on to Zoom.us before the session begins and click on “Join A Meeting” then enter the Webinar ID: 87127076257 followed by the password: 563692

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.