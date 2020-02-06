Virginia House and Senate pass LGBTQ protections

Supporters of the The Virginia Values Act gathered at the State Capitol Thursday morning to celebrate a legislative victory.

"It's a historic day in Virginia," one of the speakers told reporters.

They were there to witness votes in the House of Delegates and the State Senate, approving additional protections against discrimination for LGBTQ Virginians.

The legislation adds sexual orientation and gender identity to state anti-discrimination law. It would prohibit discrimination in housing, employment and other public activities.

"As a Virginian, as a gay person, as someone who's worked on this for nearly 30 years this is an amazing day, a happy day," said Senator Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), "and a day that I know will have a meaningful impact on people's lives."

The group also included Delegate Danika Roem (D-Prince William County), the first openly transgender person to serve in a state legislature, and who delivered a passionate defense of the legislation on Wednesday.

"And no person in the Commonwealth should ever be afraid to be who they are,"Roem said, "and to be that well and to thrive in this Commonwealth, because of who they are, not despite it."

Opponents argued the law will be used to punish businesses, churches and individuals for following sincerely held religious beliefs.

"We can clearly see that the addition of sexual orientation and gender identity to non-discrimination policies is not an innocuous move that will merely protect vulnerable individuals," said Delegate Dave LaRock (R-Loudon County). "Instead these policies are being used to punish anyone who does not agree with the ideology of the day."

Despite objections,the legislation passed with bipartisan support.

The bills approved in each house will now head to other chamber. And Governor Ralph Northam is expected to sign the legislation.