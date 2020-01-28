Virginia House okays undoing GOP-backed abortion restrictions

The Virginia House has approved legislation to undo Republican-backed restrictions on abortion.

The new Democratic majority voted Tuesday to undo requirements that include a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.

The bill, which is part of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's legislative agenda, would also roll back the requirement that an abortion be provided by a physician, allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform them.

The bill now moves to the Senate, which is set to consider similar legislation of its own in coming days.