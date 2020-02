A proposed Virginia law would lower the cost of copays for insulin to treat diabetes.

House Bill 66 passed Monday 98-1, and now must also be passed by the state Senate and signed into law by Governor Northam. If it becomes law, the insurance copay for insulin will be limited to $30 for a 30-day supply.

