Virginia Institute of Autism works to help students & parents in wake of COVID-19

The Virginia Institute of Autism (VIA) is working with parents who are now facing new and unique challenges as schools remain closed for the remainder of the year.

For children with autism, the transition to so-called distance learning is even more difficult, as students deal with breaking routine.

“That routine is what helps them get through the days and part of what we do is really train routine,” President of VIA Ethan Long said. “We help them with scheduling, and we help them with you know basically trying to figure out ways in which they can communicate their basic wants and needs.”

VIA serves students with special needs from more than 10 school districts. As schools remain closed, some instructors are worried about students regressing.

“As this goes further and further along some of the gains we've made with our students, they may slip away and so it'll be difficult,” Long said. “So a big part of what we're trying to do is just maintain where we're at.”

The institute is helping parents by providing families with technology, helpful videos and around-the-clock availability for questions. Long emphasized the transition is also tough for parents, who must now constantly supervise their children.

“For many of our families, you know without getting that regular instruction, they're having to constantly monitor their child, and so for many families what we're unfortunately hearing is that they're overwhelmed, and we only expect this to get worse as time goes on,” Long said.

VIA is also facing challenges of its own. The institute’s funding depends on school districts and community service agencies (CSAs), but with its doors shut, many questions remain unanswered.

“We have to be open. In order to get funding, and because of the forced closure. There's been some real concern about, you know, tuition dollars coming in so that we can continue to support our staff,” Long said.

In response to these concerns, VIA has launched an “S.O.S – Sustain Our Services” campaign to raise money in order to keep staff employed so the institute can reopen once the pandemic is declared over.

