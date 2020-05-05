Virginia Lottery launches casino and sports betting microsite

The Virginia Lottery has a new microsite designed to provide information and public transparency as the agency begins developing what is says are "appropriate and responsible regulations" for expanded gaming

The Lottery is the regulator of new casino gaming and sports betting activities authorized by the 2020 General Assembly. The microsite includes information about the rulemaking process and estimated timelines for when expanded gaming will become available in Virginia.

For casino gaming, the site includes information about what is needed by cities wanting to host casinos. Casino legislation requires the Lottery to conduct a preliminary review of each city’s casino development plans.

Such reviews are required before any city can have its proposal put on the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

The microsite also includes information about regulations governing online sports betting, with legislation requiring the Lottery to award between four and 12 licenses for mobile sports wagering in Virginia. The legislation requires the Lottery Board to adopt initial sports betting regulations no later than Sept. 15, 2020, including 30 days of public comment on the proposed rules.

The Lottery’s microsite includes links to the casino and sports betting legislation, information about regulatory requirements and deadlines, tools for residents to participate in the rulemaking process, answers to frequently asked questions, and links to specific forms required to be submitted by casino stakeholders.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools and generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019.

