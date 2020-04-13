Virginia MarketMaker connects farmers and retailers

With so many closures throughout our hometowns, farmers along the supply chain are having difficulty finding places to sell their product.

Through Virginia Cooperative Extension, there is an online platform called the Virginia MarketMaker. It is a free online platform that connects producers with markets, helping them during this time.

By creating a profile as a farmer or retailer, you can be search or look for a product or farm that interest you to find what you’re looking for.

“With MarketMaker it’s a great tool to put your product on there, let people see that you have it and have it available with your contact information so you can find a home for it before it goes bad,” said French Price, a value chain coordinator at the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Price said in the last three weeks, traffic on the site has increased 300-percent.

The MarketMaker has been active for about five years now. Currently, it is underutilized in Southwest Virginia.

“It’s a really great tool for trying to figure out where the gaps are and try to fill those with local product,” Price said.

You can sign up and learn more about the tool here: https://va.foodmarketmaker.com/.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.