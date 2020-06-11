Virginia Museum of Transportation reopens

Thursday, the Virginia Museum of Transportation reopened its doors!

Museum staff decided Thursday would be the perfect day to reopen because the date is 6-11, the same number as the museum's iconic locomotive.

Following Phase 2 guidelines, the museum now has a 50 person maximum capacity and is encouraging folks to social distance and wear face masks when inside.

Certain exhibits will remain closed and museum events are still on hold, so admission prices have been reduced.

"It's out of the house a little bit, and some of the kids who were used to coming down here on a weekly basis, they can return back here again because this is what they love," Don Moser, Interim Director for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, said.

Adjusted hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.