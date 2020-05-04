Virginia Safari Park sees biggest crowd ever

The Safari Park in Natural Bridge has been seeing huge crowds lately, thanks to its being open as an outdoor attraction.

WDBJ7 photo

Visitors were still numerous Monday.

They said weekday numbers are more like what they see on typical weekends.

But Saturday's crowd was the biggest they had ever seen, causing backups as long as two miles on the highway out front.

"We're trying, for weekends going forward, to push online sales so that way we have a more appropriate head count," said Sarah Friedel, the Safari Park Director. "It's really hard to get a head count when we have capped online sales, but the majority of our guests don't buy online tickets. So we're trying to push that so we can monitor and keep that at a more manageable level."

Police turned some customers away Saturday. The park said to contact them if you had a ticket but didn't get in.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.