Virginia Safari Park stays open

“We needed to get out of the house.” Ricky and Heather Applegate spoke simultaneously when asked how they came to be at Safari Park.

And the Applegates were not alone. The animals were happy to see plenty of cars bearing feed buckets driving through today.

“Our llamas have been pretty upset if we have a slow day," said Park Director Sarah Friedel. "But they’re getting used to the public coming through. They’re very happy for every car that comes through. There’s definitely not a llama out there that won’t run up to your car.”

And it’s popular with the kids too.

“Yeah, you like feeding the animals?” Heather Applegate asked her son, Brody.

“Yeah,” he answered.

“Yesterday we had 250 people," Friedel said. "Yesterday was a gorgeous day. Today is pretty but with the wind it’s deterred a few people I think.”

Still, enough to help keep the park, classified by the state as an outdoor recreational facility and so able to stay open, operating. Even if they have to take some extra steps.

“Our girls do have to sanitize themselves between every transaction," Friedel explained. "We are sanitizing all of our feed buckets before they’re ever filled with grain, and then we are also sanitizing all of our picnic tables and our bathrooms in between every time someone uses them.”

But for the stir crazy, it’s worth the effort.

“All the parks and everything are closed," said Heather Applegate. "So, yeah, this is the only thing open. We went for it.”

