Virginia Senate advances red flag bill, passes holiday switch

On a narrow party line vote, the Virginia Senate has voted to advance its version of the red flag bill, which would remove guns from people considered by a judge to be a danger to themselves or others.

The vote was held after nearly an hour of debate, and comes one day after a massive gun rights rally in Richmond at Capitol Square.

The Senate also passed a bill moving a state holiday from Lee-Jackson Day to Election Day, part of Governor Ralph Northam’s Equity agenda.

That vote was 22 to 18 in favor.

