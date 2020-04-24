Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Franklin County

Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Route 220 Business.

It happened Thursday at 10:14 p.m., one tenth of a mile south of Route 220 Bypass.

A 1989 Ford was traveling north on Route 220 Business when it ran off the left side of the roadway, hit the guardrail, then struck a tree.

The vehicle was driven by Elijah Derrick Rorrer, 21, of Salem. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time, and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The passenger at the time was Destiny Hodges, 16, of Rocky Mount. She was also wearing her seatbelt, however she died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation