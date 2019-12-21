State Police release dash-cam video of hit-and-run that injured Trooper

Virginia State Police are looking for a driver in a hit and run crash that landed a Trooper in a hospital Friday night.

Senior Trooper Robert Tackett was investigating a crash in which a driver had hit a bear off Route 11, near Buchanan. While he was at the scene, a driver in a pickup hit him while he was standing outside his vehicle looking for a business card.

WDBJ7 obtained the dash-cam video that shows how the series of events played out.

Tackett was taken to a hospital in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Saturday, investigators were still looking for the driver who left the scene.

"So what we're looking for is a vehicle with wider tires, This is where the tire struck the officer's patrol car, as you can see there is very wide serrations from an over-sized what would be considered a mud-grip tire," said Sgt. Kiser.

Witnesses say the suspect was driving an older model white Dodge or Ford truck.

"When he saw the vehicle, he kind of stepped right in here to try and avoid it and the vehicle hits the door and the officer, and it slams into him," said Sgt. Kiser.

Sgt. Garletts with VSP says this was a preventable crash.

"If you encounter not only a police car, a fire truck, or tow truck, let's have the courtesy to slow down so you won't hit them," said Sgt. Garletts.

Now, the driver could face felony charges.

"There's personal injury in this so it is a felony. It is felony hit-and-run. I imagine they had something going on last night that, and I hate to speculate, that they thought they'd get in trouble if they did stop, but it's grown exponentially since then," said Sgt. Garletts.

Tackett was released Saturday morning from the hospital and is expected to be out of work for a week or two.

If you or anyone you know has any information on this crash, you are asked to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77.

