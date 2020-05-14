Pay or go to jail: Virginia State Police warn of gift card scam

Virginia State Police are warning residents of a scam involving the purchase of gift cards designed to alleviate criminal activity.

Police say they have been alerted by residents within the Central Virginia and Augusta County regions of threatening phone calls from someone claiming to be a Virginia Police sergeant.

Based on the reports, the caller most commonly identifies himself as "Sergeant Yates of the Virginia State Police" and tells the prospective victims one of two lies:

1) There are arrest warrants on file for the person

2) He will remove their DNA from the Virginia Sex Offender Registry (targeting people listed on the registry)

In both cases, he always tells the victim gift cards must be sent to prevent one from being arrested or to have one's DNA removed from the registry.

In two of the incidents, victims bought gift cards totaling up to $1,200.

State Police and other police agencies remind people they will never notify a resident by phone of an arrest warrant. Nor will State Police remove someone's DNA or any information from the Sex Offender Registry.

Police say, "No one should ever send gift cards to anyone who calls and threatens arrest, that a family member has been abducted, or suggests a bribe. No law enforcement or government agency will ever request payment via phone or by gift card."

Further, police say, "These scammers are often very aggressive and relentless, meaning they may call repeatedly the same day and/or week to try and convince you they are telling the truth and must be paid. Your best recourse is simply hang up - every time. Do not engage. Do not give any personal information - birthdate, bank account, etc. - to the individual."

Scams can be reported to Virginia State Police and/or the FCC here.

