Virginia Tech gets award for commuter benefits

Virginia Tech is being recognized for its commitment to commuters.

The Blacksburg Transit system is free to use for those who show their university identification.

The university was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Commuters.

The award is a recognition of Tech's commuter benefits for employees and students.

There is a variety of options for those travelling to the campus, including the Blacksburg Transit bus system and bike lanes around campus.

"Anytime we get someone out of their single-occupancy vehicle, keep them from driving alone, get them in a car pool or on a bus or biking or walking, we're helping to achieve those sustainability goals," said Nicholas Quint, Virginia Tech Transportation Network Manager.

Tech also has a bike hub where cyclists can make quick fixes on campus.

