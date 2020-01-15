Virginia Tech buildings evacuated because of gas leak

The Virginia Tech alerts system sent out a message Wednesday, notifying people of a gas leak near a campus building. The leak happened when a gas line was hit by a construction crew.

The leak is at the intersection of Barger and Stanger Streets near Kelly Hall.

As a precaution, buildings in the surrounding area have been evacuated, including:

Art and Design Building

Durham Hall

Femoyer Hall

Kelly Hall

Major Williams Hall

McBryde Hall

Military Building

Old Security Building

Performing Arts Building

Shanks Hall

In addition, Barger and Stanger Streets are closed until further notice.

You're asked to avoid the area and follow instructions from first responders.

VT Alerts (NRV): Gas Leak at the intersection of Barger and Stanger Streets near Kelly Hall. Avoid the area. Follow the instructions of First Responders. — VT Alerts (@vtalerts) January 15, 2020

