Virginia Tech Carilion to host "Mini Med School" for community members

Virginia Tech Carilion’s medical school will be teaching more than just typical students over the next few weeks.

The school is hosting a three-week “Mini Med School” to teach community members about how doctors observe patients, to better diagnose them and see how they respond to treatment.

Virginia Tech Carilion has partnered with the Taubman Museum to allow class participants to practice diagnosing by first observing art before observing patient actors in their final class.

“We all use observation daily in our lives and we all generally have physicians or health providers that take care of us, and this will hopefully hone that relationship a little bit,” said David Trinkle, VTC's Associate Dean of Community and Culture.

The class begins January 15 at 5:30 p.m. and participants will meet on each of the next three Wednesdays.

The medical school says more than 70 people have signed up.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.