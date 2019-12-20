Virginia Tech, Kroger, Feeding America Southwest Virginia team up to hand out 440 turkeys to families in need

Smiling faces and free turkeys greeted hundreds of people in need at the Feeding America Southwest Virginia facility in Salem Friday.

Dozens of volunteers from the food bank, Virginia Tech Athletic Department and Kroger teamed up to pack and distribute 440 turkeys ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“'Touchdowns for Turkeys' is ultimately the effort we’re supporting,” said

Sam Schauf with the Virginia Tech Athletic Department.

For each touchdown the Hokies put on the board this season, Kroger stepped up to donate ten turkeys to the food bank.

“They donated the turkeys and then they said, ‘well, we can’t have turkey without the fixin’s,’ and they donated all the fixin’s as well,” said Amanda Allen, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

44 TDs times 10 turkeys means 440 happy families this holiday season.

“Families and children not having food, you don’t want to think about that any time of the year, but especially at the holidays,” said Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Allison McGee.

Kroger supplied the food, and volunteers from Tech’s Athletic Department supplied the man-power to make this effort possible.

“There’s a lot of need this time of year, so you know a couple hours here and there to be able to make somebody’s day a little more special is totally worth it,” said Schauf.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.