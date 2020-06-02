Virginia Tech approves tuition freeze, preliminary 2020-21 budget

After a unanimous vote by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, resident and nonresident undergraduate, graduate and professional studies students will see their tuition rates freeze for the upcoming academic year.

The Board also unanimously voted to approve a preliminary budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to Virginia Tech, "faculty promotion, tenure, and continued appointments for 2020 were also approved by the board." Additional details surrounding these approvals can be viewed here.

Students will also be given a new Bachelor of Science degree in behavioral decision science to explore in the 2021 spring term, pending approval by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

