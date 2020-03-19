Virginia Tech commencement to be held online

Virginia Tech announced Thursday that commencement will be held online this spring.

Graduating students are also invited to bring two guests to campus this fall to celebrate commencement with a senior tailgate, an "Enter Sandman" entrance into Lane Stadium, and free attendance at the September 26 home football game.

The commencement ceremony will be held online at 8:30 a.m. May 15 and will include welcoming comments, speeches, announcements of awards and honors, and the conferring of degrees to the newest Hokie alumni.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands acknowledged the mixed emotions about the upending of the spring semester saying, “For many of our students, commencement is arguably their greatest achievement at this point in their lives, and we will recognize and celebrate it,” Sands said. “I understand and share their disappointment regarding these unavoidable disruptions. We are experiencing an historic, unprecedented event that requires extraordinary actions. We will do what we must to stop the spread of the virus and protect our community, while honoring our graduates in the most meaningful way we can.”

You can visit Virginia Texh's COVID-19 website

for the latest information on the university's response to the coronavirus.

