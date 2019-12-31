Virginia Tech makes 27th straight bowl appearance in Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech will be making its 27th straight bowl appearance when it faces Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on New Year's Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Hokies are led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who took over for Ryan Willis as the starter after the team started 2-2. Hooker leads the Hokies offense with 1,445 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes.

However, he'll face a stiff test against a Wildcats pass defense that ranks fourth in the country.

This is the fourth straight bowl appearance for Kentucky, which defeated Penn State last year in the Citrus Bowl.