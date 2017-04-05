Advertisement

Virginia Tech making convenient changes to dining services

(WDBJ)
By Justin Ward
Published: Apr. 5, 2017 at 7:08 PM EDT
The way people order at dining halls and carry out their food at Virginia Tech is changing.

Turner Place is changing how fast the campus community gets its food.

People will soon be able to place an order through an app, pay for it, and pick it up without the wait.

Employees tell us that could significantly cut back on long lines.

"We wanted to implement a solution that allowed them to wait differently for their food, allow them to wait not standing in a line so mobile ordering is something students have wanted for a long time," said Andrew Watling, the Dining Services training and project manager.

The campus is also getting rid of all Styrofoam products. Instead, Dining Services will use a compostable cup in an effort to become more sustainable.

