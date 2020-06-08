Virginia Tech outlines plans for fall semester

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands outlined the institution’s plans for the coming fall semester in a letter released Monday.

Sands says the plans will continue to evolve over the summer months, but some elements are firm.

For the fall 2020 semester, Virginia Tech will offer a combination of in-person and online teaching “in a manner that preserves valuable on-campus experiences and engagement while also reducing the potential for exposure to the coronavirus for those who are most vulnerable.”

As originally scheduled, the semester will begin August 24 and conclude December 16. However, in order to mitigate risks should there be a late-fall resurgence of COVID-19, all classes will move online after Thanksgiving break.

Sands noted that much of the planning pertains to all VT locations; however, health conditions in other areas of Virginia may lead to individual plans. As an example, Sands says the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will phase in clinics and in-person instruction over the summer months.

Information on site-specific plans will be shared as they become available. For more information, click here.

Sands credits the Blacksburg community’s strong response to the pandemic for allowing the school to transition to an in-person fall semester that will allow for research, student clinics and athletics to gear up over the summer months.

Faculty, teaching assistants and instructional designers are busy planning for the upcoming semester that will blend a combination of in-person and online teaching.

Sands notes the school’s primary objective is caring for those who are most vulnerable. He asks everyone to be mindful and take responsibility for the health and safety of everyone around them.

“Life on campus and in town will be different. Adhering to public health imperatives will at times be frustrating, cumbersome and exhausting, but our commitment to living Ut Prosim (That I May Serve) in every moment has never been more important. It will be the difference between a successful fall and a chaotic and possibly interrupted semester. If we do this right, we will manage to preserve the best of the residential campus experience for which Virginia Tech is known.”

For more information and to read the full letter, click here.

