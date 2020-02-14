Virginia Tech professor working on new drug to reduce impacts of heart attacks

New research to help patients recover more quickly from heart attacks is coming out of our own hometowns.

Doctor Robert Gourdie, a Virginia Tech and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute professor, has developed a new drug designed to decrease the impacts of heart attacks by stopping the damage from spreading.

Gourdie is using nano-capsules from milk to administer the drug, and he is also founding a startup company called “The Tiny Cargo Company” to support its development.

“There’s a kind of ‘bystander effect’ where good muscle gets lost in a heart attack, and our hypothesis is that the way our drug works is that we prevent the loss of that good muscle,” said Gourdie.

He anticipates another year of lab testing before he can begin clinical testing of the drug on humans.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.