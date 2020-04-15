Virginia Tech releases details for online graduation ceremony

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Tech will hold its graduation ceremony virtually.

WDBJ7 photo

Wednesday, the university announced its plans for the online commencement.

The ceremony will include speeches from President Tim Sands, student speakers, and special guest speakers including Bud Foster.

Students will hear their names read aloud by their Dean.

They will be encouraged to post photos in their caps and gowns on social media with the hashtag "#HokieGrad."

“That traditional ceremony, not to be able to hold it is terribly disappointing, we recognize that with our students, but we have a greater responsibility in terms of preserving the public health," said university spokesman Mark Owczarski.

The virtual ceremony will take place May 15 at 6:30 pm.

Virginia Tech also hopes to honor this graduating class at either winter 2020 or spring 2021 commencement as well as at a football game in the fall.

