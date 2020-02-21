Virginia Tech, student reach settlement following alleged hazing incident

According to documents filed in federal court Friday, Virginia Tech has reached an agreement with a student who filed a lawsuit against the school.

As we first reported last week,

senior cadet Darrien Brown appeared in a district courtroom in Roanoke City, where he and his attorney asked a judge to require the school to lift his suspension.

According to the document filed in federal court, both parties told the judge they had settled all issues in dispute and entered into a written settlement agreement.

But what resulted from that agreement is unclear.

A spokesperson for the university told WDBJ7 that the case had been resolved to both parties' mutual satisfaction. But he said he could not answer WDBJ7s specific questions to remain in accordance with the

Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal law that protects the privacy rights of all students.

Brown's attorney, Rob Dean, would not comment on the matter and stated that his client would not be providing a comment on the matter either.

Brown was one of several students disciplined by Virginia Tech for their involvement in an alleged "blood pinning" or hazing event, one in which no students were said to have been injured.

Brown sued Virginia Tech claiming his right to due process was denied. Last week, Brown asked a judge to require Virginia Tech to lift his suspension so that he doesn't break a contract he had with the Army.

This began late last year, following a student conduct hearing in which the school found Brown violated the school's policy on hazing by leading an event in which cadets took part in blood pinning.

It was part of a ceremony in which 20 sophomores voluntarily took part in calisthenics activities before having Bravo company pins placed on their shirts and tapped, which can sometimes break the skin.

