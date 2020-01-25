Virginia Tech students join international day of action

Virginia Tech students and Blacksburg natives joined in an international movement Saturday. They rallied against wars and stood up for change.

Make art, not war. That's the sign a Virginia Tech student held up at Saturday's rally on Henderson Lawn.

"We've got some students, we've got some community organizers," Jeremy Smith, the rally's co-organizer, said.

They came out to Tech's campus to spread one message: no more war.

"We are not always the good guys, and it's okay to be critical of your country," Smith said.

This group rallied as part of an international day of action. Code Pink, a women-led grassroots organization focused on ending U.S. wars, planned this international event and encouraged cities to participate. Code Pink already hosted several rallies on the west coast earlier this month, including one in San Francisco.

"There's rallies today in Norfolk, Harrisonburg, there's a cohort from Roanoke going up to D.C., there's one in Richmond. We're standing in solidarity with people all across the county," Smith said.

And Virginia Tech students thought, what better way to do that than to host a rally in their own town.

"This is our home, this is where we live, and if we don't start here, then where are we going to start?" Smith asked.

The group held signs and gave speeches about coming together to end wars.

"We want to create a movement among our students here, we want people to become passionate and courageous and be political to take a moment and be motivated," Aparna Cheran, the other rally co-organizer, said.

Organizers of the local rally were impressed with the turn-out.

"It's really inspiring because we have people from many different background, many different identities and cultures and attitudes, and we're all here for the same thing," Cheran said.

"It's a throwback to the past of the Vietnam era. I think that we need to have that kind of energy again," Smith said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.