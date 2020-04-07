Virginia Tech summer sessions, activities moving online

Virginia Tech is continuing its move away from in-person activities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The university is moving summer term academic programs, courses, and lab sections to online delivery. According to a university release, "Summer session is an important opportunity for students to continue their academic progress. In transitioning to online summer instruction, colleges and departments are encouraged to work to expand course offerings and opportunities for academic advising and student support services."

Virginia Tech will also move new student orientation sessions, Summer Academy, and all scheduled camps, conferences and events (university or external) to an online format. That includes all 4-H and FFA sessions scheduled to take place on the Virginia Tech campus.

The university's expectation is all summer programs, events or activities that require a gathering of participants that cannot be moved online will be canceled.

Questions or concerns regarding the status of these sessions/events should be sent directly to the appropriate coordinating office or department.

Updates and FAQs will be posted here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.