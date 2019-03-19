Virginia Tech therapy dog Moose named 2019 Animal Hero

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - When it comes to tricks, the 7-year-old yellow labrador named Moose knows a few.

But Moose's work as a therapy dog at Virginia Tech's Cook Counseling Center is what has made him a campus celebrity.

"Moose is friendly," said his owner, Trent Davis. "He cares. He won't judge you. He's confidential--he can't talk, that helps."

Moose and Davis, who coordinates Virginia Tech's animal-assisted therapy program, have given more than 5,000 counseling sessions together over the past five years.

With Moose's help, Davis said the program is changing the public perception of mental health.

"Students will reach out to me in public, in front of their friends, in front of strangers, proudly saying, 'This is my therapist and this is Moose, and I'm so lucky I get to go to therapy and see Moose,'" Davis said.

Besides counseling, Moose visits hospitals, has a reading program at the public library and even has his own stickers and Instagram page.

Just last month, the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association named Moose its 2019 Animal Hero.

"I consider him a hero every day, but to get that recognition was very validating that others also see the quality and benefit of the work he does," Davis said.

Moose's legacy is already on display, with two new dogs, Derek and Wagner, joining the program at Tech.

But Davis said Moose will be remembered not for his tricks, but for the work he's done to reduce the stigma that is too often associated with mental health.

“As he becomes more popular, that message will get out to more people,” he said. “And it’s a subtle message. It’s not an in-your-face message. It’s like: I love the dog. He’s a therapy dog at Virginia Tech, and what a great thing to put together: a lovely dog and therapy.”

