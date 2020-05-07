Virginia Tech to consider no tuition increase for 2020-21 year

Leaders at Virginia Tech are looking at a proposal that would not raise tuition for the upcoming academic year.

Getting ready for the full Board of Visitors meeting June 2, the Finance and Resource Management Committee met Thursday to discuss tuition scenarios for the 2020-21 year.

President Tim Sands and board members said they hope not to raise tuition.

“At today’s Finance and Resource Management Committee meeting, our administration signaled our intent to consider, among the options we will present to the committee later this month, a recommendation to extend the tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates for a second year. Furthermore, we are including among the options, a freeze of tuition rates for all graduate and undergraduate students regardless of residency,” said President Sands after the meeting. “Given the extent to which the pandemic has introduced uncertainties into the planning of our students, their families and our University, we feel it is important to offer a degree of stability and predictability, even if this puts additional strain on the university’s financial planning.”

“As the board reflects and prepares for the vote we will take on June 2, we must consider the impact our decision will have on students and their families in this time of financial stress,” said Tish Long, chair of the Finance and Resource Management Committee after the meeting.

“I am deeply grateful for the commitment our board and university have demonstrated, for the open and transparent dialogue we have had and will have, and for making sure we are doing what is best for this university,” said Long.

The committee also received a report on the 2020 state and federal legislative session and its impact on higher education and Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.