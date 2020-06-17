Advertisement

Virginia Tech to host new student orientation sessions virtually

(WDBJ)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
New student orientation is a rite of passage for all college students -- from tours across campus, to meeting new classmates and learning more about the college experience that lies ahead.

This year, all those same staples will still take place for incoming

students – they will just happen virtually.

“The resources that we traditionally provide for students are going to continue, they just may look a little different," said VP for Student Affairs Frank Shushok.

In just about two weeks, the university will begin hosting live orientation sessions via Zoom and Google Hangout.

Incoming students will be taken on a video tour of campus before being split into small groups where they can interact with each other and ask questions.

“Orientation is really important because it gives new students a chance to kind of get to know campus and start meeting people, it also gives them a chance to learn all about the countless resources that Tech actually has to offer, and ask any questions that they may be unsure of," said orientation team board member Casey Barker.

Before and after their live orientation dates, incoming students will also complete online modules with information on housing, dining, classes and more.

These students may be starting off their college careers under unique circumstances, but it could just be the start of a very bright future.

“I truly believe that this is going to be the most adaptable, resilient group of students that we’ve ever seen," said Shushok.

Online orientation sessions will take place from June 29 to July 28, and each session will include about 200 incoming students.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

