Virginia Veterans Care Center holds car parade to re-connect families

Thursday was a day of celebration at the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Salem.

Families reunited from afar after months of separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is very special because we haven’t seen our dad in two months," said Lynne Webb.

Webb and her sister, Lorrie Andrews, were among the dozens of families participating in a drive-through car parade Thursday.

They came out to see their dad, 91-year-old Marvin Pedigo, an Army veteran who served in Korea.

“It’s really been hard," said Andrews. "He’s used to seeing us every day or coming by and chatting with him, so its really hard.”

The special event allowed families to re-connect even for just a brief glimpse through a car window.

“Our veterans are obviously special to us and they’ve sacrificed their whole lives to give us the freedom and liberty to live in the greatest country in the world and we recently, of course, in the last two months, have asked them to sacrifice not being able to see their family members and loved ones and so this is just one way of many that we’ve tried to give their family members and them the opportunity to come out and see that their loved ones are doing well," said Todd Barnes, the Virginia Veterans Care Center's Administrator.

The parade also provided a platform for family members to thank the care center employees for their tireless efforts.

“They’re amazing, they’re absolutely amazing," said Webb. "They plan parties, they get the folks out, they take them on golf cart rides around the property, and Daddy loves those.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.