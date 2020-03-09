Virginia Western Community College holds Chilli Cook-Off for a good cause

Virginia Western Community College hosted a Chili Cook-Off, all for a good cause. There were more than a dozen chili entries, along with 15 cookie entries for a separate bake-off.

$7 donations were requested for tasting, and all the money raised goes toward the college's student food co-op. The pantry was started back in September.

"Our students are always the key ingredient to everything we do, and they are fun and they like to have a good time, so anything we can do to bring them in and make them a part of the process to help one another, that's always top of mind for us," Amanda Mansfield, Philanthropy Director for the Virginia Western Educational Foundation, said.

Students voted for their favorite chilis and 3 judges picked the winners.

