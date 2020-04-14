Virginia airports get $309 million in economic relief

Federal funding was granted Tuesday for 47 airports across the commonwealth as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The CARES Act includes $10 billion in funds for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to provide relief for eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention, preparation, and response surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding will allow airports to meet ongoing needs, including retaining workers, managing operation and maintenance and paying for cleaning supplies in the midst of financial challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said, “The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted tremendous damage on airports, including the general aviation airports in the Ninth District. Travel restrictions and the economic slowdown have greatly reduced passenger and cargo traffic. The $357,000 in FAA grants distributed to airports in the Ninth District is a vital lifeline, helping to sustain them through the present crisis.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has affected every aspect of our economy and our airports are no exception. In fact, the necessary precautions we have taken to slow the spread of the virus have hit our airports especially hard,” said US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-VA) in a joint statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know that airports across Virginia will be able to count on some economic relief so that they can continue critical safety projects. These funds will also help make sure that once this crisis is over, airports can safely resume serving Virginians and individuals traveling in and out of the Commonwealth.”

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Abingdon/Virginia Highlands: $69,000

Arlington/Ronald Reagan Washington National: $85,708,037

Ashland/Hanover County Municipal: $30,000

Blacksburg/Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $69,000

Brookneal/Brookneal/Campbell County: $1,000

Charlottesville-Albemarle/Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport: $6,279,972

Chesapeake/Chesapeake Regional: $69,000

Chesapeake/Hampton Roads Executive: $69,000

Chesterfield/Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $69,000

Culpeper/Culpeper Regional: $30,000

Danville/Danville Regional: $69,000

Dublin/New River Valley: $30,000

Dulles/Washington Dulles International: $143,395,227

Farmville/Farmville Regional: $30,000

Front Royal/Front Royal-Warren County: $30,000

Halifax/William M Tuck: $20,000

Highland Springs/Richmond International: $18,814,584

Hillsville/Twin County: $20,000

Hot Springs/Ingalls Field: $20,000

Isle of Wight/Franklin Regional: $30,000

Jonesville/Lee County: $20,000

Leesburg/Leesburg Executive: $69,000

Louisa/Louisa County/Freeman Field: $30,000

Luray/Luray Caverns: $30,000

Manassas/Manassas Regional/Harry P Davis Field: $157,000

Mattaponi/Middle Peninsula Regional: $30,000

Melfa/Accomack County: $30,000

Moonlight/Emporia-Greensville Regional: $1,000

Newport News/Newport News/Williamsburg International: $4,135,878

Norfolk/Norfolk International: $19,847,270

Orange/Orange County: $30,000

Quinton/New Kent County: $30,000

Richlands/Tazewell County: $20,000

Roanoke/Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional/Woodrum Field: $20,709,748

Smyth (County)/Mountain Empire: $30,000

South Hill/Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $30,000

Spencer/Blue Ridge: $69,000

Stafford/Stafford Regional: $30,000

Suffolk/Suffolk Executive: $30,000

Sutherland/Dinwiddie County: $30,000

Tangier/Tangier Island: $20,000

Tappahannock /Tappahannock-Essex County: $30,000

Timberlake/Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,647,475

Warrenton/Warrenton-Fauquier: $69,000

Weyers Cave/Shenandoah Valley Regional: $2,652,201

Winchester/Winchester Regional: $69,000

Wise/Lonesome Pine: $30,000

