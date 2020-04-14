Virginia airports get $309 million in economic relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ7) - Federal funding was granted Tuesday for 47 airports across the commonwealth as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES Act includes $10 billion in funds for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) to provide relief for eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention, preparation, and response surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding will allow airports to meet ongoing needs, including retaining workers, managing operation and maintenance and paying for cleaning supplies in the midst of financial challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said, “The coronavirus outbreak has inflicted tremendous damage on airports, including the general aviation airports in the Ninth District. Travel restrictions and the economic slowdown have greatly reduced passenger and cargo traffic. The $357,000 in FAA grants distributed to airports in the Ninth District is a vital lifeline, helping to sustain them through the present crisis.”
“The COVID-19 crisis has affected every aspect of our economy and our airports are no exception. In fact, the necessary precautions we have taken to slow the spread of the virus have hit our airports especially hard,” said US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (D-VA) in a joint statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know that airports across Virginia will be able to count on some economic relief so that they can continue critical safety projects. These funds will also help make sure that once this crisis is over, airports can safely resume serving Virginians and individuals traveling in and out of the Commonwealth.”
The funding will be distributed as follows:
Abingdon/Virginia Highlands: $69,000
Arlington/Ronald Reagan Washington National: $85,708,037
Ashland/Hanover County Municipal: $30,000
Blacksburg/Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $69,000
Brookneal/Brookneal/Campbell County: $1,000
Charlottesville-Albemarle/Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport: $6,279,972
Chesapeake/Chesapeake Regional: $69,000
Chesapeake/Hampton Roads Executive: $69,000
Chesterfield/Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $69,000
Culpeper/Culpeper Regional: $30,000
Danville/Danville Regional: $69,000
Dublin/New River Valley: $30,000
Dulles/Washington Dulles International: $143,395,227
Farmville/Farmville Regional: $30,000
Front Royal/Front Royal-Warren County: $30,000
Halifax/William M Tuck: $20,000
Highland Springs/Richmond International: $18,814,584
Hillsville/Twin County: $20,000
Hot Springs/Ingalls Field: $20,000
Isle of Wight/Franklin Regional: $30,000
Jonesville/Lee County: $20,000
Leesburg/Leesburg Executive: $69,000
Louisa/Louisa County/Freeman Field: $30,000
Luray/Luray Caverns: $30,000
Manassas/Manassas Regional/Harry P Davis Field: $157,000
Mattaponi/Middle Peninsula Regional: $30,000
Melfa/Accomack County: $30,000
Moonlight/Emporia-Greensville Regional: $1,000
Newport News/Newport News/Williamsburg International: $4,135,878
Norfolk/Norfolk International: $19,847,270
Orange/Orange County: $30,000
Quinton/New Kent County: $30,000
Richlands/Tazewell County: $20,000
Roanoke/Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional/Woodrum Field: $20,709,748
Smyth (County)/Mountain Empire: $30,000
South Hill/Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $30,000
Spencer/Blue Ridge: $69,000
Stafford/Stafford Regional: $30,000
Suffolk/Suffolk Executive: $30,000
Sutherland/Dinwiddie County: $30,000
Tangier/Tangier Island: $20,000
Tappahannock /Tappahannock-Essex County: $30,000
Timberlake/Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,647,475
Warrenton/Warrenton-Fauquier: $69,000
Weyers Cave/Shenandoah Valley Regional: $2,652,201
Winchester/Winchester Regional: $69,000
Wise/Lonesome Pine: $30,000
