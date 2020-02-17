Virginia bakery manager accused of sexually assaulting developmentally disabled employees

A Virginia bakery manager is accused of sexually assaulting two adult employees with developmental disabilities.

According to police, Alberto Figueiredo, 73, worked at Wildflour Bakery in Chantilly - a business that routinely hires employees with special needs. He had been employed there for a decade.

In January, an adult worker reported the alleged abuse to her parents. Figueiredo was arrested after an investigation.

Less than a month later, a second adult employee also reported the abuse to her parents, who called police.

Figueiredo now faces two felony charges of sexual penetration and one count of forcible sodomy. He’s currently being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information about the reported crimes should contact police at 1-866-411-8477.

