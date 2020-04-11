Virginia becomes first state in South to enact comprehensive protections for LGBTQ community in several areas

Governor Northam's office has announced the signing of the Virginia Values Act, making the Commonwealth the first state in the South to offer certain comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ community.

According to the release, this includes discrimination in housing, employment, public spaces and credit applications.

Senate Bill 868, that was sponsored by Senator Adam Ebbin, is made up of the following:

-Prohibition of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public and private employment, public accommodations and access to credit

-Protections around the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, marital status, disability and status as a veteran

