Virginia businesses, localities prepare for potential reopening

Virginia businesses are working to figure out what phase one restrictions will look like, as we near the potential reopening.

For Cody Thompson, COVID-19 has left a bad taste in the mouths of his restaurant staff.

"It's hard for us to see a regular come through the door and then wave to them through the glass and then that's the only interaction, we don't get to hear about their kids, their dogs, their life," said Thompson, Co-Owner of Zeppolis Italian Restaurant in Blacksburg.

But his restaurant made substitutions in the recipe for readjustment early on.

"You know the community understands that we had a few kinks especially when we tried something new the first few days," he said. "But we're here to get it right and make sure the guests leaves happy."

And he wants to make sure they leave healthy, too.

That's why Zeppolis is in construction mode, so that soon, he can bring guests in and then keep them apart.

"We have 20 tables in one room, eight in the other. Now we're gonna have 10 tables in one room and four in the other," he said. "We're gonna try to extend out patio to keep people farther apart, we can put more people outside because we want people to be comfortable. Otherwise they're not going to want to come eat."

Those are the kinds of changes Richard Peters is working toward, too.

"This seemed to be an opportunity that we could step in and provide some assistance" he said.

The Economic Development Director said town leadership is working to modify a Revolving loan to help businesses make similar changes.

"It's used for everything from building remodels to purchasing equipment to facade renovations, sign purchases even equipment for manufacturing certain aspects of their product," he said.

He's hoping the updates will allow for smaller loans, something liike $2,550 to $5,000 instead of the $10,000 minimum currently required. Plus, they'd like to consider giving people more time to pay them off.

Peters said he's consulting with stakeholders to see what changes can be made.

Meanwhile, Thompson is prepping his kitchen for a recipe for success.

"Like I told them, as long as we have everything in place and prepared then people will feel comfortable and be able to feel normal again and bring you some bread to your table which is what we want to do."

