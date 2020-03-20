Virginia businesses now eligible for federal disaster loans

Virginia businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for low-interest loans from the federal government.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that Virginia is eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

That means businesses in the region can apply for loans of up to two million dollars.

Amanda Forrester is the Director of the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center..

"We've been following it for over a week now, waiting for Virginia to be added to the list," Forrester told WDBJ7 Friday morning. "And now that it is, it's fantastic news for our small businesses. It provides a sense of relief that help is there and available for them."

The organization is offering webinars on who's eligible and how to apply.

You can find more information by clicking on the following link.

Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.