Virginia child behind bars after false active shooter report

A Virginia middle schooler has been taken into custody, accused of falsely reporting an active shooter.

Henrico police say the juvenile was placed in detention Tuesday on the misdemeanor charge. Police did not release the juvenile's age or identity.

Police initially said they received a 911 text on Jan. 13 indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as the Moody Middle School. They said they methodically searched the school, but did not find any evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire.