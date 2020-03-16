Virginia confirms 51 cases of coronavirus, with one in Charlottesville

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 51 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning, with still none confirmed in the southwest portion of the state.

The new total is up from Sunday's total of 45.

One death has been reported, in the northeast part of the commonwealth.

Thursday, the governor announced a state of emergency in Virginia because of the growing number of cases.

One of the new cases is a resident of the city of Charlottesville. The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) made the announcement Monday, March 16.

According to the TJHD, the patient is in his or her late 50s. It is believed that the case is travel-related. The patient is isolated as public health officials work to investigate anyone who had close contact with the patient.

This is the first confirmed coronavirus case in the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

