Virginia delegate Hurst not charged after registering .085 blood alcohol concentration

Virginia State Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) was pulled over Sunday after a police officer saw him swerving and speeding, but he was not charged.

About 2 a.m. January 26, according to a statement from the city of Christiansburg, a city police officer pulled Hurst over on the U.S. 460 Bypass, between the exits for downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road. The officer said he saw the driver swerve across the right side fog line several times and drive above the posted speed limit.

When the officer approached the driver, according to the city's statement, he noticed the driver's eyes were red, and the officer smelled alcohol coming from within the vehicle.

The officer got the driver's license and conducted a routine check of the license status, according to the city, then explained to the driver, identified as Hurst, what he had seen in traffic. He asked Hurst to follow his pen with his eyes. He then asked Hurst to step out of the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests. The officer administered those tests and a preliminary field breath test, which is a portable breath test used in the field to assist the officer in determining if a person is impaired.

According to the city, the results of the test conducted in the field are used as an investigative tool, but are not admissible as evidence in court. Hurst complied with the officer's request and performed all the tests.

Hurst's preliminary breath test registered a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .085, according to the city. The officer determined that by the time Hurst was taken to the magistrate's office for a formal breathalyzer test - which is the only admissible test in court - Hurst would be under the legal limit. Because of this, along with Hurst's overall performance during the field sobriety tests and coupled with the fact that Hurst had a sober companion in the vehicle who could drive him home, the officer released Hurst without charging him.

The officer was aware Hurst is a delegate, but neither the officer nor Hurst mentioned that at any time during the encounter, according to the city's statement.

The city adds, "Additionally, according to Section IV, Article 9 of the Constitution of Virginia, unless they have committed treason, a felony, or a breach of peace, legislators are immune from arrest while the General Assembly is in session. Neither the officer nor Hurst mentioned this law, but the officer was aware of the law's existence, because it's taught during the police academy. This provision of the State Constitution makes it highly unlikely that Hurst could have prosecuted in court even if he had been arrested. The officer weighed all of the factors and made a judgement call, as is done each and every time an officer decides whether or not to make an arrest. The officer, Lt. Stephen Swecker, is highly experienced in DUI detection and enforcement. He has been recognized and awarded by Mothers Against Drunk Driving on at least four occasions for his performance in this area."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.