Virginia face mask mandate begins Friday

Governor Northam has mandated wearing masks while in public indoor areas as of Friday, May 29. He said it's for the safety of people surrounding each other, to protect each other from COVID-19. He said this is not a criminal matter and urges people to do the right thing, saying enforcement will come from health officials, not police agencies.

Click here for Executive Order 63

He said, "I'm taking this step because science increasingly shows us that the virus spread less easily when everyone wears face coverings."

Rules for face covering include:

Everyone 10 years old and above

Inside all brick-and-mortar establishments

Inside all personal care and grooming establishments

Inside places where people congregate

Inside food and beverage establishments, except while eating

On public transportation

When accessing state or local government services

Exceptions include:

While eating, drinking or exercising

If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the mask without help

If your health conditions prohibit wearing a face covering

