Virginia face mask mandate begins Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ7) - Governor Northam has mandated wearing masks while in public indoor areas as of Friday, May 29. He said it's for the safety of people surrounding each other, to protect each other from COVID-19. He said this is not a criminal matter and urges people to do the right thing, saying enforcement will come from health officials, not police agencies.
Click here for Executive Order 63
He said, "I'm taking this step because science increasingly shows us that the virus spread less easily when everyone wears face coverings."
Rules for face covering include:
Everyone 10 years old and above
Inside all brick-and-mortar establishments
Inside all personal care and grooming establishments
Inside places where people congregate
Inside food and beverage establishments, except while eating
On public transportation
When accessing state or local government services
Exceptions include:
While eating, drinking or exercising
If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the mask without help
If your health conditions prohibit wearing a face covering
Roanoke County offers guidance to businesses regarding mask mandate
