Virginia flu season: 782 deaths so far, three of them pediatric

In the 2019-2020 flu season so far, 782 influenza- and pneumonia-related deaths have been reported to the state, three of them pediatric.

That's according to the Virginia Department of Health's weekly summary.

The state has investigated 110 outbreaks since the season began in October 2019, and flu has been considered to be widespread in the state for 14 weeks since then.

9.354 reports of influenza or influenza-like illnesses are about evenly spread between influenza A and B.

You can read the entire report here.

