Virginia-grown Old Dominion cancels European appearances over coronavirus concerns

The country band Old Dominion, four of whose members are from Virginia, is pulling out of an overseas country music festival because of coronavirus concerns.

The band posted on its Facebook page it is withdrawing from performances at the C2C Country to Country Music Festival in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Glasgow.

In a statement, the band says, "We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas; however, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority. We are forever grateful for every opportunity we get to witness just how far our music is reaching, and we will be back across the world as soon as we can."

