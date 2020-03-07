Virginia sees first case of coronavirus at Fort Belvoir with returning Marine

A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, Va. tested positive for Virginia's first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, according to Jonathan Rath Hoffman (Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs). He returned from official work overseas and tested positive.

Both Secretary Esper and the White House have been briefed regarding this patient.

Details still developing.

