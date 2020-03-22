Virginia health districts activate county and city/town specific coronavirus public call centers

People are now encouraged across the state of Virginia to utilize new public health call centers for a variety of coronavirus resources, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

These numbers should be used for questions about:

-Symptoms

-How to minimize the risk of exposure for yourself or others

-Local and statewide status

-Testing resources

-Steps to take if you think you may be sick

The Virginia Department of Health says you may call any number, but the center nearest you could be most helpful.

The full list of contacts is available as an attachment to this article.

