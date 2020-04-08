Virginia hospitals have over 5,000 beds available with only 27% of ventilators in use

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout Virginia, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is keeping track of the state’s hospital bed and ventilator availability.

VHHA launched the online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics, including:

- The number of hospitalizations

- Ventilator usage

- Current hospital bed availability

- Metrics on the number of hospitals challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.

“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton said. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”

The dashboard will be updated daily and will be a resource to the public, state and federal partners and the media to share valuable and accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combatting COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 3,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths and 615 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.

The numbers include 312 new cases and 12 new deaths. Experts expect those numbers to continue to climb as more people get tested. So far, 30,645 Virginians have now been tested for the virus - up 2,000 from the day before.

