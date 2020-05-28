Virginia lags in implementing extended unemployment benefits

Tens of thousands of Virginians who are eligible for an expanded unemployment benefit Congress enacted in response to the coronavirus pandemic are waiting for their money because the state hasn't managed to get the program running yet.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Employment Commission says the agency hopes to have the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program online by July 2. It offers an extra 13 weeks of payment to people who have exhausted their regular benefits.

As of early this week, Virginia was one of 19 states that have yet to start making payments. Many laid-off workers are frustrated with the delay and a lack of information.